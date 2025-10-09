Tamil Nadu will not allow Bihar-like SIR, says minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: DMK principal secretary and minister KN Nehru said if any attempt is made to snatch away the voting rights of Tamil people through SIR, as in Bihar, Tamil Nadu will unite under the leadership of CM MK Stalin and oppose it. He also accused the ECI of losing its impartiality.

Against the backdrop of the Chief Election Commissioner announcing that SIR would be conducted nationwide, Nehru issued a statement on Wednesday. He said, “It is the voters’ right to establish or change governments.

The ECI taking it into its own hands and acting in favour of the union government is like burying democracy. Tamil Nadu will definitely not allow that. The enemies who are unable to face Tamil people directly, along with betrayers, are daydreaming of victory through shortcuts. Tamil people will give them a fitting reply.”

Charging that CBI, RBI, CAG, NIA, I-T, ED and NITI Aayog are already being controlled by the union government after Narendfra Modi became Prime Minister, Nehru said, “Now the ECI has also joined the list and is acting at the will of the union government.”