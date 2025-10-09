Tiruvannamalai temple devotees ‘book’ spot for quick darshan

CHENNAI: Go by the book, you will have to stand in the long queue for hours; buy the book, and you will still be in the queue, but just for minutes.

Tens of scores of devotees, irrespective of whether they know the language or not, are buying Tamil spiritual books at the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai to have a quick darshan of the presiding deity.

The ‘book-for-darshan’ practice, introduced informally by the temple administration two months ago, is helping the temple register an additional daily revenue of lakhs of rupees.

After entering the temple through the Ammani Amman Gopuram using the special darshan route by paying a Rs 50 ticket, and following the designated path, the devotees will reach the main gate used by temple staff — an entry point that allows for faster darshan.

When they request entry through the gate, the staff stationed there direct them to buy books placed on a nearby table. These books are sold by registered volunteers at the temple entrance for Rs 250 to Rs 300, regardless of their maximum retail price. The titles include ‘Pattinathar Padalgal’, ‘Vadanattu Thirupathigal’ and others.

During weekends and holidays, the purchase of these books allows devotees to complete their darshan in just 30 minutes, while otherwise it takes three to four hours even with the Rs 50 special darshan ticket, and more than four hours through the regular queue.

A section of devotees told TNIE that more than 90% of visitors buy the Rs 50 special darshan ticket, and as a result, buying these books has become the only way to a quicker darshan. After walking six to seven hours on the girivalam path, devotees arriving at the temple prefer a faster darshan.