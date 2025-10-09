TN issues guidelines to remove caste-based names from villages, public assets

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a set of guidelines for removal of caste-based names from revenue villages and public assets following an assembly announcement by CM M K Stalin in April.

Before making the decision to change the names of villages, roads, streets, bus stands, markets and waterbodies, the existing names are to be analysed by designated authorities after taking into account the opinions of the local communities, according to an official document.

This enumeration is to be done by Block Development Officers (BDOs) and deputy BDOs in village panchayats, and in town panchayats by the executive officers and in other urban local bodies by the municipality or corporation commissioners.

The guidelines also suggest a list of names that may be considered instead – for streets with caste-based names, ‘Kalaignar’, ‘Kamarajar’, ‘Mahatma Gandhi’, ‘Veeramamunivar’, ‘Thanthai Periyar’ were among the suggested alternatives.

In cases where the public assets have caste-based names which are not discriminatory in nature and in cases where the local communities have no objections with the use of these names, it may not be changed, the guidelines say. However, it emphasised that names with cast identifiers such as ‘Adi Dravidar colony’, ‘Harijan colony’, ‘Vannankulam’, and ‘Paraiyar street’ should be avoided.

“This work should be undertaken carefully. It should be ensured that sentiments of the local communities are respected while at the same time, it would be ideal to remove any caste markers,” the document stated.