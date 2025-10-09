Vellore preps for north east monsoon; 23 flood-prone areas identified, relief centres set up

VELLORE: Ahead of the upcoming north east monsoon (NEM), Vellore Collector VR Subbulaxmi on Wednesday convened a consultative meeting with officials from all departments to review preparatory measures.

Officials noted that both the 2024 north east monsoon and the 2025 south east monsoon had recorded rainfall above expectations in Vellore. Based on the 2024 data, 23 flood-prone areas have been identified in the district, including three medium-risk and 15 low-risk zones.

Around 907 first-level response personnel have been trained through mock drills conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department at 12 locations to ensure readiness for natural disasters.

A total of 32 relief centres equipped with essential amenities have been designated to shelter residents in the event of flooding. The public has been advised to contact the district control room’s toll-free number 1077 in case of emergencies.