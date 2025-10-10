Caretaker gets 17 years’ rigorous imprisonment for assaulting 2 boys

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Special Pocso Court on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old woman, K Indhra, to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 for sexually assaulting two four-year-old boys in 2018.

The Avadi police said Special Judge B Umamaheswari delivered the verdict against Indhra, who worked as a caretaker at a private school.

Investigations found that Indhra and another staff member, K Baskar, had sexually assaulted the children inside a moving school bus. Baskar, the main accused, died by suicide in 2021.

The court also directed that compensation of Rs 5 lakh each be provided to each of the victims by the state government.