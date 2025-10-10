CMRL, HUDCO join together to beautify Chennai

CHENNAI: In a bid to transform under-utilised urban pockets into vibrant public spaces, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has signed a contract with Housing and Urban Development Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the beautification and place-making of key sites in Chennai, including the Broken Bridge area in Adyar.

The initiative aims to convert the historic waterfront at Broken Bridge - spread over roughly 14,120 sq m - into a landmark leisure and tourism hub, featuring an adventure zone, beachfront cafés and a health loop.

The scope of work also covers spaces beneath the MRTS line near Indira Nagar Railway Station (6,176 sq m) and under the Velachery Rail Over Bridge (9,270 sq m), which are set to be redesigned as multifunctional civic areas with retail outlets, dynamic lighting and children’s play spaces.

The DPR contract, valued at Rs 53 lakh, was signed in the presence of MA Siddique (CMRL MD). It was formalised by CMRL Projects director T Archunan and HUDCO executive director VT Subramanian.

The project is intended to enhance public amenities, boost tourism and wellness, and catalyse local economic activity, while turning disused transit-adjacent zones into active community spaces, a release said.