Madras High Court orders closure of illegal resorts at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava on Thursday directed the authorities of the government to take necessary action to close down all the illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) areas.

The direction was issued while hearing a 2022 PIL petition filed by Dr R Karpagam, an activist, praying for action to close down 47 illegal resorts functioning in the STR.

Advocate SP Chokkalingam, appearing for the petitioner, submitted the resorts have not obtained the statutory approval from the National Board of Wildlife as contemplated under section 33 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

He noted the resort owners have adopted the tactics of raising constructions less than 300 sqm in order to escape from the clutches of a 20033 G.O. on projects concerning holiday villages, hotel and resort complexes, hostels and restaurants that need prior clearance from HACA.