Madurai Bench of Madras HC orders CBCID probe into custodial death of 30-year-old man in Anna Nagar

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBCID probe into the alleged custodial death of a 30-year-old man, V Dinesh Kumar at the hands of Anna Nagar police in Madurai on October 9.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan ordered the immediate commencement of the postmortem of the victim as per HC guidelines.

Further directions were issued to preserve the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the Vandiyur checkpost, where the victim was allegedly kept before his death.

The Bench issued the directions based on a Public Interest Litigation filed by an advocate C Selvakumar seeking CBCID probe, interim compensation and a government job for the victim’s family.

Notably, the petition filed by the victim's mother, V Muthulaxmi, seeking directions for proper postmortem and preservation of CCTV footage, among others, was clubbed with the case.