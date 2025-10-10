Man stabs wife to death in Pollachi after separation

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his wife in full public view at Pollachi town on Thursday. The woman, who suffered multiple stab injuries on her body, died on the spot. Pollachi Town police reached the spot and arrested the man.

The accused was identified as Bharathi (27) from Marapettai street in Pollachi town. A daily-wage welder, he married Swetha (26) from the same locality 11 years ago. The couple were living at Marapettai street with their two children — a daughter (10) and a son (8). Swetha was working at a departmental store in Pollachi town.

Police said Bharathi was a tippler and often quarreled with his wife, and the couple also suspected each other of infidelity. As the misunderstanding between them grew, Swetha separated from Bharathi three months ago and was living with their children. Although Bharathi took steps to reunite, Swetha did not reciprocate.

On Thursday morning, after sending her children to school, Swetha was en route to work when Bharathi stopped her and demanded that she live with him. As she refused, an argument ensued and Bharathi allegedly stabbed her on her neck and stomach multiple times, in full public view, around 9 am, the police said.

Swetha collapsed and was taken to the Pollachi government hospital but was declared brought dead. Bharathi sat on the road after the crime and was arrested. The police initiated a probe, and remanded Bharathi to the Coimbatore Central Prison. Swetha’s body was shifted to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore for postmortem.