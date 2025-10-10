No lights, many Srirangam streets shrouded in darkness for eight months

TIRUCHY: Several residential streets in Srirangam, falling under Ward 1, continue to remain in darkness due to the absence of street lighting, causing serious inconvenience and raising safety concerns among residents.

Residents and Ward 1 councillor K Lakshmi Devi have raised the issue with the Tiruchy city corporation for over eight months, including during the September council meeting, but no action has been taken so far, they alleged.

Over 150 families living in Sathya Nagar, Vengada Hariraja Nagar, KVM Swarnabhoomi Nagar, Thayar Garden, Melur North Street, Keela Theru, Kurukku Theru, and Sudukadu Road face this issue. Although these neighbourhoods developed over the past 10-15 years with proper roads, they still lack functional street lights.

Residents say it becomes unsafe to step out after 7 pm, particularly for school children, working women, and the elderly. Stray dog attacks and thefts have added to their worries. In the last year, three two-wheelers were stolen, and an attempted chain-snatching incident occurred on Sudukadu road, increasing the sense of insecurity among the residents.

Adding to their woes, the lack of lighting has led to poisonous insects and snakes entering homes at night. “A snake entered my house recently, and I was shocked and scared. With no lights, anything can happen, and we feel unsafe even inside our homes. Walking on the streets after sunset is extremely risky.

We carry torches or use mobile flashlights just to step out,” said S Shobana, a resident of Melur Kurukku Theru. Councillor Lakshmi Devi told TNIE that she has been raising the issue since January. “I’ve raised it several times in council and zonal meetings.

Despite reminders, officials have delayed action and haven’t even initiated the process of applying for street lights with Tangedco. As a councillor who regularly interacts with people, it is disappointing that I have no answers for them. When contacted, a senior city corporation official told TNIE, “We have sent a proposal to the government for installing street lights. Once we receive approval, we will take immediate steps to address the issue.”