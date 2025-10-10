Palaniswami accuses DMK of renaming streets after Karunanidhi, vows to scrap order

NAMAKKAL: Taking a dig at the state government’s recent order on renaming streets and public institutions, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK has brought the GO only to rename everything after Karunanidhi. “When the AIADMK returns to power, this G.O. will be scrapped, he said.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Namakkal constituency, Palaniswami said the stampede during TVK’s rally in Karur was due to the government’s failure to provide adequate police protection for public gatherings. Only after the Karur incident had the police begun offering security for opposition events, he claimed, adding under the DMK rule, opposition parties are often denied permission to hold public meetings.

“When the AIADMK was in power, we allowed them (DMK) to hold protests wherever they wished,” he said.

Referring to the recent death of Nagendhran, an accused in the Armstrong murder case, and the police encounter of another accused, K Tiruvengadam last year, he alleged there was a “mystery” and suggested that the case be shifted to the CBI.