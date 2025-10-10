Protest at Pondicherry University over sexual harassment charges against faculty turns violent; 24 students detained

PUDUCHERRY: A protest by students of Pondicherry University turned violent on Thursday after police detained 24 students, including six women, during a demonstration demanding action against alleged sexual harassment on campus. The students were forcibly removed from their protest site in front of the university's administrative block.
The protest, organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), called for action against a professor, Madavaiah — Head of the Karaikal branch of Pondicherry University — who has been accused of sexually harassing female students. Protesters also alleged that the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had failed to take appropriate action.
The sit-in began around noon and continued for nearly eight hours. According to students, university officials had initially promised a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar in the evening. However, the meeting was held only with the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), and students said it ended without any satisfactory resolution. The absence of senior officials further angered the demonstrators.
Tensions escalated when students alleged that the Vice-Chancellor left the campus without addressing them. In response, the students blocked the entrance, confining university officials inside. When discussions with the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) failed to de-escalate the situation, police and security personnel were called in to disperse the protest. In the process, 24 students were detained.
SFI members claimed that police and security forces manhandled and dragged students during the crackdown. “Those who raised their voices against sexual harassment are now in police custody, while the accused professors continue to roam freely,” the organisation said in a statement, condemning the administration’s handling of the issue.
The SFI has demanded the immediate release of all detained students and strict action against the accused professor, as well as accountability from the university's staff and officials. The organisation also announced plans to intensify its agitation until its demands are met.
Police confirmed that the detained students are currently being held at Kalapet police station. As of now, university authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.