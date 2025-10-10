Protest at Pondicherry University over sexual harassment charges against faculty turns violent; 24 students detained

PUDUCHERRY: A protest by students of Pondicherry University turned violent on Thursday after police detained 24 students, including six women, during a demonstration demanding action against alleged sexual harassment on campus. The students were forcibly removed from their protest site in front of the university's administrative block.

The protest, organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), called for action against a professor, Madavaiah — Head of the Karaikal branch of Pondicherry University — who has been accused of sexually harassing female students. Protesters also alleged that the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had failed to take appropriate action.

The sit-in began around noon and continued for nearly eight hours. According to students, university officials had initially promised a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar in the evening. However, the meeting was held only with the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), and students said it ended without any satisfactory resolution. The absence of senior officials further angered the demonstrators.

Tensions escalated when students alleged that the Vice-Chancellor left the campus without addressing them. In response, the students blocked the entrance, confining university officials inside. When discussions with the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) failed to de-escalate the situation, police and security personnel were called in to disperse the protest. In the process, 24 students were detained.