Rs 100-crore co-creation fund for startups soon: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: To encourage the creation of new venture capital firms, the state government will create a co-creation fund with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after inaugurating the two-day Global Startup Summit at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Thursday.

He also released the Tamil Nadu Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 and highlights of Startup Vision Report 2035 for Tamil Nadu.

“The co-creation fund will be managed by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN). Under this scheme, the government will invest in venture capital funds that, in turn, will invest in startups based in Tamil Nadu. The Global Startup Summit and similar industrial conferences have become a testament not just to Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth, but to the overall development of the state.

When industries grow, the entire state grows and through the jobs they create, families grow and thrive. In that sense, industries stand as symbols of progress and industrialists always choose states that ensure peace and strong law and order,” he said in the inaugural address.

“In the four and a half years since we assumed office, Tamil Nadu has attracted countless industrial projects. Through these efforts, our government is diligently working towards achieving the goal of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030.”

Stating that the government is spreading awareness about startups across the region, he said the government’s new-age entrepreneurship initiatives must reach people from all walks of life.