Silence and confusion grip TVK ranks

CHENNAI: Twelve days after the stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Velusamypuram claimed 41 lives, district-level functionaries across Tamil Nadu say they remain in the dark — receiving neither direction nor communication from the party’s top leadership.

Several functionaries TNIE spoke to described the post-tragedy mood as one of “silence, confusion, and worry”. “We have received no calls, had no meetings, or messages from the leadership except a voice note from Vijay urging us to remain silent over the issue,” said a TVK functionary.

The message, reportedly circulated on Wednesday by a Chennai-based functionary said to be close to Vijay and absconding general secretary N Anand, urged cadres not to react publicly and assured them that efforts were being made to “settle the matter amicably, said a functionary from one of the southern districts.

They said that the confusion post-tragedy reflected the deeper organisational flaws.

“Only district secretaries and a few state-level wing heads have been appointed so far. We submitted lists for union, town, and ward-level posts months ago, but there has been no approval. Without officially designated members, we couldn’t assign responsibilities during the campaign,” said one functionary. Resentment has also grown after Anand’s counsel told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the responsibility for organising the Karur event lay with the district secretary.