Single-use plastic banned at Mettupalayam railway station

CHENNAI: Following a Madras High Court directive, the Salem Railway Division has imposed a ban on single-use plastic at Mettupalayam Railway Station, the gateway to the Nilgiris.

Effective from 7 October, the order prohibits the sale and use of plastic bottles, cups, spoons, containers, and carry bags by shop and IRCTC hotel contractors, who have been instructed to switch to stainless steel utensils and glass bottles instead.

Officials said the move aims to prevent plastic waste from harming forest wildlife along the Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam route. However, passengers and shop contractors have opposed the decision, citing livelihood concerns and calling for checks at Kallar instead.