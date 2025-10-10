TNSTC conductors allege revenue loss as temporary staff travel without tickets

COIMBATORE: Conductors from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore region, accused temporary drivers and conductors of travelling on buses without taking tickets, in violation of rules. They accused branch managers of not monitoring the issue and failing to take steps to prevent it.



A conductor with TNSTC Ukkadam branch-2 in the city, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that recently, TNSTC Coimbatore region recruited around 200 drivers and conductors to operate corporation buses through private firms.



"A separate ID card has been given to temporary drivers and conductors. Meanwhile, with this ID card, some drivers and conductors commonly travel on town and mofussil buses, claiming they are corporation staff. Claiming to be staff is illegal. Moreover, they refuse to take tickets on these buses if we ask for a fare. Due to this practice, the corporation loses out on revenue," he said.



"Besides, when Checking Inspectors drop in, they question us about this practice. This causes stress, and we are unable to answer them. Hence, branch managers should instruct them to buy tickets when travelling on buses for personal reasons," he urged.



Another driver in the Marudhamalai branch told TNIE that in response to an RTI query, the TNSTC Coimbatore region had stated that temporary drivers and conductors do not have permission to travel on buses free of cost. "Violating norms, branch managers in most branches are allowing this practice without taking action, and their higher officers are lethargic," he alleged.



Repeated attempts to reach the TNSTC Coimbatore General Manager, Duraisamy, went in vain.