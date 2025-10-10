TVK functionary held for attack on ambulance driver

KARUR: Karur Town Police on Thursday arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Salem East district secretary K Venkatesh, 36. on charges of assaulting a private ambulance driver during the stampede in Karur.

According to police, during the chaos that followed the stampede on September 27, TVK cadres assaulted a private ambulance driver R Eswaramoorthy who had arrived at the spot to rescue the injured.

Based on a complaint, the Karur Town police registered a case against several TVK functionaries under various sections, including causing damage to public property and using abusive language. CCTV footage from the scene was also examined as part of the investigation.

On Thursday evening, Karur Town police arrested Venkatesh in Salem, and brought him to Karur for interrogation. Later, he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court I in Karur and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy.