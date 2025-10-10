Two non-luminous firefly species discovered in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A team of six researchers have discovered two new non-luminous firefly species - Lamellipalpodes debprasuna and Lamellipalpodes kurumba - at Coonoor in the district. One of the species is named in honour of Kurumba, a primitive tribal community living in the Nilgiris.

Researchers A Chakrovorty, N Moinudheen, B Bhattacharjee, Anbazhagan Abinesh, Arokianathan Samson, and N Sadiq Ali carried out the study in Coonoor last year, and it was published in the International Journal of Tropical Insect Science on October 8. Lamellipalpodes is a genus of non-luminous fireflies, and they are known for their uniquely broad terminal labial and maxillary palpomeres.

“As part of the broader goal of indexing the rich biodiversity of Nilgiris, these findings emphasise the importance of safeguarding the immense and unique biodiversity of the remarkable landscape.