Vijay may face threat to life if he visits Karur: TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

File photo | Express
TIRUNELVELI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has collapsed, and warned that TVK president Vijay may face a life threat if he visits Karur.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said incidents that should never occur were becoming a routine affair under the DMK government. Further, he alleged that 41 people were killed in Karur and criticised the DMK allies for failing to raise questions towards the government.

"If 41 people were killed there, who will guarantee Vijay's safety if he goes to Karur? If something happens to him, who will take responsibility?" he asked, adding that the actor's life is at risk.

Nagenthran further said crime against children and women witnessed an increase of 283% and 55% respectively in the DMK government. He accused the DMK of even permitting assaults on public symbols, referring to the vandalising of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's statue in Madurai recently.

