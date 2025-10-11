100 students allege medical negligence, stage stir at CMCH

"Since Wednesday, doctors and staff have not revealed anything about the treatment to us. When his condition deteriorated, we asked hospital authorities to shift him to another private hospital for further treatment.

However, they did not allow this and gave false assurance that he would recover. We could have saved him if they had allowed this. In the last two days, they have not provided proper treatment. He died due to their negligence, and they should take responsibility," a student said. The deceased student's father, Kutty, also said that he wants justice for his son's death.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities held a talk with student representatives and parents of the deceased. Following the talk, they agreed to withdraw their protest and receive the remains of the deceased.

When enquired, Dean M Geetanjali said, "When the student was admitted, he had polytrauma like brain swelling, as well as a fractured pelvis and other bones, and was critical. If he had been given anaesthesia immediately and operated on, he would have died immediately. He was in the hospital for 36 hours for treatment, and all necessary procedures were performed. There has been a misunderstanding among students that he did not undergo any surgery," she said.