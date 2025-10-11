Abandoned by wife, man murders son and two daughters in TN

THANJAVUR: In a gruesome incident, a 38-year-old man murdered his three children — two daughters and a son aged 12, eight and five years respectively — near Madukkur on Friday night allegedly due to depression after his wife abandoned him and left with another man six months ago.

The deceased have been as identified as V Oviya (12), Keerthi (8) and Easwaran (5).

According to police, S Vinothkumar (38) of Gopalasamudram village, works as server at a hotel in Madukkur, On Friday, he returned home from work in an inebriated condition and hacked the children with a machete. Later, he surrendered in the Madukkur police station.

The police registered a case and arrested him.

Police said Vinothkumar had been married for ten years, and his wife walked out on him six months ago allegedly to live with a man from Mannargudi, whom she acquainted through social media.

Since then, Vinothkumar had been consuming alcohol and scolding children daily, police added.