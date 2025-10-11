Animal sacrifice cannot be permitted on Thiruparankundram hill, says Madurai Bench of the Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ruled that any animal sacrifice, cooking, carrying or serving of any non-vegetarian food cannot be permitted on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, until a decision is rendered by a competent civil court regarding the customary practice of animal sacrifice on the hill. There is also a statutory bar against the practice on the hill as it is in violation of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the court added.

The court, however, permitted conduct of prayers and gatherings at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah situated at the Nellithoppu area of Thiruparankundram hill during Bakrid and Ramzan alone, on condition that it does not affect the traditional footsteps which belong to the Subramaniya Swamy temple.

The order was passed by Justice R Vijayakumar, who was appointed as the third judge to provide clarification on the issue of permitting animal sacrifices, prayers and gatherings at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah situated at the Nellithoppu area on Thiruparankundram hill, after a division bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy took divergent views on a batch of petitions filed in connection with the issue.