Because of our struggle guv is now learning to speak Tamil: Udhayanidhi

Speaking at the centenary celebration of V Anaimuthu, late leader of the Marxist-Periyarist Pothuvudaimai Katchi, Udhayanidhi also took a veiled dig at Vijay’s TVK cadre, saying, “An ideology-less crow is emerging.”

The event was held at RA Puram and was presided over by Periyarist writer Valasa Vallavan. DMK deputy general secretary A Raja and Minister S S Sivasankar, among others, took part. “The old slaves are not enough for the BJP, hence they are looking for new ones. No matter how many slaves the BJP joins hands with, the 2026 Assembly elections will prove that Tamil Nadu is a land of self-respect,” said Udhayanidhi.

“Since the BJP is unable to gain the people’s support directly here, it is riding on the AIADMK’s shoulders by intimidating them. We are also celebrating the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, but (AIADMK general secretary) Edappadi K Palaniswami does not have an iota of self-respect,” he said, adding that

“Palaniswami, who has taken the AIADMK on rent, has now sublet it to others”.