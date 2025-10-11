‘Centre failed to inspect drug manufacturing units’: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The union health ministry which is supposed to inspect all drugs manufacturing units across the country every three years has not conducted these periodical inspections even once in the last six years, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday, adding that the state has flagged the matter with the union government.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said the drug inspectors attached to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) were supposed to inspect all drugs manufacturing units all over the country once in every three years, but it was not done in the last six years. This has been raised with the union health ministry, he added.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, 2024, the drug inspectors were supposed to carry out 1,00,800 inspections in 2020-2021, but only 62,358 inspections were actually carried out, resulting in a 38 per cent shortfall in inspections.

Similarly in 2020-2021, 18,816 drug samples were supposed to be lifted by the drug inspectors for quality testing, but only 8,604 samples were actually lifted. That is, there is a 54 per cent shortfall in the lifting of samples.