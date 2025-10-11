Coffee with Controller lights up faces of defence veterans’ kin

“She said she was getting less pension but could not explain why,” Jayaseelan recalled. “We checked her records from 2006, obtained confirmation from the pension sanctioning authority, and processed the arrears.” Panimalar’s pension was revised, and she now receives Rs 69,676 a month.

Her case is not unique. On Wednesday, Sagayamary, the unmarried daughter of Lucas – a former Army and Navy staff – also received long-pending benefits through the programme. Lucas, who last worked as a driver at the Indian Navy’s office, died in 2019. His wife, the family pensioner, passed away in December 2023. When Sagayamary applied for the pension, her claim remained unresolved despite being legally eligible.

She turned to Coffee with Controller for help. With step-by-step guidance from the CDA office, her claim was sanctioned. She received Rs 2.37 lakh in arrears and will now get a monthly pension of Rs 18,554.

The initiative has helped several pensioners and family members like Panimalar and Sagayamary access long-delayed entitlements.