Crack whip on officers allowing govt offices on waterbodies: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to issue directions for taking disciplinary action against any government officer who grants permission for constructing government buildings on waterbodies.

The direction was issued by the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan while hearing a PIL filed by C Prakasam alleging a primary health centre and the village panchayat office buildings in Sirkazhi taluk in Mayiladuthurai is located on waterbodies.

The bench said, “We are inclined to direct the state government to issue necessary directions/circular to the effect that if any public building/institution is found constructed on a waterbody, disciplinary action and recovery of monetary loss caused to the public exchequer shall be initiated against the authority who granted sanction for construction.”

It noted that government buildings, in many cases, have been constructed on waterbodies and permission was granted without verifying the nature of land prompting the court to direct disciplinary action against such officials who grant permission for such constructions.