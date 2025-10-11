Fishers to begin indefinite strike from today condemning arrests by Sri Lankan navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after the Sri Lankan navy arrested 47 Indian fishermen—30 from Rameswaram and 17 from Karaikal—and seized five mechanised boats, the fishermen associations in Rameswaram have announced an indefinite strike from Saturday, demanding the release of the arrested fishermen and the retrieval of the vessels from Sri Lanka.
As many as 700 mechanised boats are expected to stay off the sea as part of the strike. The decision was made following a meeting of the fishermen associations held in Rameswaram on Friday.
The associations have urged the Centre to initiate diplomatic talks with the island nation regarding the same and to find a permanent solution to the recurring cross-border fishing disputes. To press their demands, the fishermen have also announced a protest in Rameswaram on Saturday.
One of the key resolutions passed during the meeting was to send a delegation of Rameswaram fishermen to Karaikal on Monday to hold talks with their counterparts. The meeting aims to prevent illegal fishing in zones traditionally used by the Rameswaram fishermen and to reduce tensions that often lead to arrests by the Sri Lankan navy.
Emerald, leader of a fishermen association, said that Rameswaram fishermen now venture into the sea only twice a week, while Sri Lankan fishermen operate near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on other days.
He claimed, “However, some Karaikal fishermen are engaging in illegal fishing throughout the week, often damaging the nets of Sri Lankan fishermen. This has triggered frequent confrontations and arrests.”