Fishers to begin indefinite strike from today condemning arrests by Sri Lankan navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after the Sri Lankan navy arrested 47 Indian fishermen—30 from Rameswaram and 17 from Karaikal—and seized five mechanised boats, the fishermen associations in Rameswaram have announced an indefinite strike from Saturday, demanding the release of the arrested fishermen and the retrieval of the vessels from Sri Lanka.

As many as 700 mechanised boats are expected to stay off the sea as part of the strike. The decision was made following a meeting of the fishermen associations held in Rameswaram on Friday.

The associations have urged the Centre to initiate diplomatic talks with the island nation regarding the same and to find a permanent solution to the recurring cross-border fishing disputes. To press their demands, the fishermen have also announced a protest in Rameswaram on Saturday.