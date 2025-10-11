Gram sabha resolutions to be tracked under ‘Namma Ooru’ initiative

CHENNAI: The state government’s ‘Namma Ooru, Namma Arasu’ (our village, our government) initiative will take centre stage on Saturday as gram sabha meetings are held across the state to strengthen participatory governance and local development planning.

As part of the initiative, Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the gram sabhas through a video conference connecting at least 10,000 village panchayats -- marking the first such large-scale digital interaction between the government and rural communities.

After the speech, each gram sabha will select three immediate priority needs, which panchayat secretaries will record in the TNRD online portal by evening. District collectors will review the resolutions and ensure timely implementation, which will be monitored continuously by senior officials, including the chief secretary.