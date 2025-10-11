Karur stampede survivors struggle to rebuild lives

KARUR: For dozens of survivors of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur during the rally of TVK chief Vijay on September 27, life has not returned to normal. While the state government has extended financial aid, many continue to grapple with injuries, loss, and the slow process of rebuilding their lives.

When TNIE spoke to over 40 survivors across Karur district — from working-class women, single mothers, fruit sellers, textile workers and domestic workers — their accounts revealed a mosaic of pain, loss and quiet resilience in the weeks following the tragedy.

Among them, S Murugan (35), a milk vendor from Vengamedu, was discharged only on Tuesday from Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, after treatment for hairline rib fractures. Doctors have advised three months of bed rest.

He also lost his mother, his only family member, in the stampede. “I used to start my day before sunrise; now I can’t even lift myself. With constant cough, I am even struggling to breathe,” he said softly.

In Kamarajapuram, S Murugeshwari (42) is unable to walk due to internal back injuries. Her sister, S Papathi (47), a printing press worker, has taken leave to care for her. Thanthondrimalai’s K Banumathi (36), a tailor who underwent uterus surgery four months ago, escaped with minor injuries but still suffers from severe stomach pain. “Doctors told me to come for check-ups often; I am scared to even go out now,” she said.