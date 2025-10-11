Murder accused out on bail stabbed to death

THOOTHUKUDI: A man who had secured bail in a murder case was killed by a gang at Veppankadu near Meignapuram on Friday.

According to the police, A Sivasuriyan (35), a resident of Naduvakurichi near Thattarmadam, had been arrested for murdering his relative Kandhaiya, and had secured bail recently.

On Friday morning, when Sivasuriyan was returning home on a motorcycle, along with his brother, after visiting the Thattarmadam police station, a car knocked them down at Veppankadu. A gang wielding weapons came out and tried to attack them.

The two men ran into a garden nearby to escape, but the gang chased them and stabbed Sivasuriyan to death. Chinnadurai escaped with injuries.

Upon receiving information, the Meignanapuram police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Sivasuriyan to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, and admitted Chinnadurai, who had sustained knife injuries, to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Albert John visited the scene of the crime.

The Meignanapuram police registered a case and secured four persons — Arumugam, S Karthick, M Karthick and Muthupandi — for investigation. Arumugam is the brother of Kandhaiya.