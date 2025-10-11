Nellai College shut down as eight students down with rat fever

TIRUNELVELI: Eight students of a private engineering college near Tirunelveli were recently diagnosed with rat fever (leptospirosis) allegedly due to contaminated water and unhygienic conditions inside the hostel and canteen.

Following this, the district health and food safety officials inspected the campus on Thursday and ordered the college to suspend operations until further notice.

Sources from the health department said that recently, a student from Uvari studying at the college had tested positive for leptospirosis after being hospitalised in Nagercoil.

Acting on the report, a medical team led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Vijayachandran inspected the hostel and found seven other students with similar symptoms, and all of them tested positive and were isolated.