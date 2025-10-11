Nellai College shut down as eight students down with rat fever

TIRUNELVELI: Eight students of a private engineering college near Tirunelveli were recently diagnosed with rat fever (leptospirosis) allegedly due to contaminated water and unhygienic conditions inside the hostel and canteen.
Following this, the district health and food safety officials inspected the campus on Thursday and ordered the college to suspend operations until further notice.
Sources from the health department said that recently, a student from Uvari studying at the college had tested positive for leptospirosis after being hospitalised in Nagercoil.
Acting on the report, a medical team led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Vijayachandran inspected the hostel and found seven other students with similar symptoms, and all of them tested positive and were isolated.
Sources added, “During inspection, we found untreated water being used for drinking and cooking, unhygienic toilets, etc. Hence, Vijayachandran directed the management to close the institution temporarily and carry out complete sanitation and disinfection work.”
Sources further said, “Officials from the food safety department, led by designated officer Dr Pushparaj, inspected the hostel kitchen, and found insects and cats roaming around, idli batter covered with fungus, decayed vegetables, raw ingredients kept directly on the floor, and the walls covered with black stains. The FSSAI licence for the mess was suspended. Later, the college administration was asked to provide safe water, clean tanks, and renovate the kitchen before resuming operations.”
Health officials said that most of the affected students have recovered and returned home. Health camps are being held for staff and students, as more than 1,000 students are studying in the institution.