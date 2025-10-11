No funds, construction of homes for trans persons at Perurani in limbo

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration, during the 2020-2021 fiscal, commenced the construction of houses for 28 trans persons at Perurani in Thimmarajapuram panchayat. Five years later, the structures are now mostly half-built, some stuck in the brickwork phase, with the construction having come to a grinding halt seemingly due to a lack of funds. Sources said the unfinished structures have also turned into a den for anti-social activities.

Senior officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) told TNIE that they are awaiting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for completing the civil works of the project.

Under the Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS), the district administration had allotted the 300-sq-ft houses and distributed patta to the trans persons. Though Rs 2.1 lakh was sanctioned for each house, the construction has been halted midway, with several structures yet to receive cement plaster.

Aarthi, one of the beneficiaries, said the panchayat union officials had assured to complete the work using CSR funds, however, it has not been done yet. “We have no money and are jobless,” she added.