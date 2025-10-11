Number of coalition partners doesn’t matter, we will win by a landslide: EPS

ERODE: The number of parties in a coalition does not matter; the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win by a landslide in the 2026 Assembly elections, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, even as he reiterated that the AIADMK will secure a majority and form the government on its own. He was addressing the cadre and public in Modakurichi (Erode) as part of his political campaign on Friday.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin got scared after we formed an alliance with the BJP. Why are you (DMK and its alliance parties) nervous about our tie-up with the BJP? The AIADMK-BJP alliance will win by a landslide in the upcoming Assembly elections. The AIADMK will form the government with its own majority.”