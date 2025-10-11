Sanitary staff to be issued ESI cards at special camp

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana on Friday assured that the civic body would conduct a special camp for the sanitation workers to obtain e-Pehchan cards from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
Monika gave the assurance during the corporation council meeting, chaired by Mayor G Ramakrishnan, after MDMK councillor J Sangeetha demanded that a cheating complaint be filed against the private manpower agency — Raam & Co — for allegedly failing to deposit provident fund and insurance contributions of 877 workers to the respective union government organisations.
Sangeetha, during the meeting, said, “Recently, the wife of a sanitation worker fell ill, and he had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh for her treatment at a private hospital. After much struggle, he managed to get his family registered under the ESIC.
The agency, which had recently registered a portion of the employees with the ESIC, has not issued the e-Pehchan cards to anyone. Hence, workers are unable to receive treatment at ESI hospitals,” besides calling for the cancellation of the private agency’s contract.
In a response, the corporation commissioner said the agency had registered around 800 workers with the ESIC, but the e-Pehchan cards have not been issued to any of them. “A special camp will be held, jointly by ESIC, the corporation, and Raam & Co staff members, to issue the cards with the family members’ photographs. Those yet to be registered will also be covered in the camp,” she said.
Monsoon preparedness, water pollution
Thachanallur Zonal Chairperson M Revathi urged the corporation to remove encroachments along canals and stormwater drains before the onset of the northeast monsoon. Melapalayam Zonal Chairperson Kathija Iklam Basila claimed the underground drainage works were moving at a snail’s pace, which might result in waterlogging.
Ward 6 Councillor V Paulraj expressed concerns over the reports that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had recommended a penalty of `1.55 crore on the corporation in connection with the pollution of Thamirabarani river. Deputy Commissioner Kannan responded that sewage mixing was detected at 23 points across the river’s length of seven kilometres within the corporation limits. “A `52-crore project has been drafted to prevent contamination. Once implemented, it will provide a permanent solution,” he said.
Ward 50 Councillor Rasool Maideen said several drinking water pipelines in Melapalayam have developed leaks. “As sewage mixes with drinking water, diseases such as jaundice are spreading,” he said.
Ward 12 Councillor Gokulavani said, “The toilets at Sri Renganathan Primary School in Udayarpatti are in poor condition. Despite raising the issue during several council meetings, no action has been taken. New toilets should be built immediately for the safety and health of students.”
Ward 18 councillor M Subramanian alleged that substandard food was being served at Amma canteens.
Further, the council passed a resolution to name the North High Ground Road after Tamil scholar Tho Paramasivan.