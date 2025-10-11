Sanitary staff to be issued ESI cards at special camp

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana on Friday assured that the civic body would conduct a special camp for the sanitation workers to obtain e-Pehchan cards from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Monika gave the assurance during the corporation council meeting, chaired by Mayor G Ramakrishnan, after MDMK councillor J Sangeetha demanded that a cheating complaint be filed against the private manpower agency — Raam & Co — for allegedly failing to deposit provident fund and insurance contributions of 877 workers to the respective union government organisations.

Sangeetha, during the meeting, said, “Recently, the wife of a sanitation worker fell ill, and he had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh for her treatment at a private hospital. After much struggle, he managed to get his family registered under the ESIC.

The agency, which had recently registered a portion of the employees with the ESIC, has not issued the e-Pehchan cards to anyone. Hence, workers are unable to receive treatment at ESI hospitals,” besides calling for the cancellation of the private agency’s contract.

In a response, the corporation commissioner said the agency had registered around 800 workers with the ESIC, but the e-Pehchan cards have not been issued to any of them. “A special camp will be held, jointly by ESIC, the corporation, and Raam & Co staff members, to issue the cards with the family members’ photographs. Those yet to be registered will also be covered in the camp,” she said.