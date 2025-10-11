SC rejects TN’s petition against HC order on SIT probe in kidney sale case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC order constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged kidney trafficking case. The petition came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice JK. Maheshwari.

Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared for the TN government, argued that though the state has no issue with the SIT conducting the investigation, the officers selected by the high court are from districts 140 to 250 kilometres apart, and it could create administrative complications. The registrar of the high court had indicated that the court itself would choose the members of the SIT.

The government also requested permission to recommend 10 officers from nearby districts with proven track records, from which the high Court could then select the SIT members. The HC had ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Southern Zone IG, Prem Anand Sinha regarding and also ordered the appointment of superintendents of police of the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Madurai districts as investigating officers.