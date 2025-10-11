TNSTC bus crew deprived of sleep as rest house roof leaks during rain 

COIMBATORE: Bus crew based at the TNSTC's Mettupalayam Branch-II are literally spending sleepless nights owing to water seeping through a damaged roof. An employee fed up with the inaction of the authorities in fixing the leak, shot a video showing rainwater seeping into the rest house and shared it on social media.

A driver at the Mettupalayam Branch-2 in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that around 200 conductors and drivers operating mofussil buses to Ooty, Mysuru, Erode, Madurai, and other places are working at the branch.

"As the buses are operated on long routes, drivers and conductors have to stay overnight at the branch rest house. Around 20 to 30 of them use this rest house which is an open space covered by metal sheets. As the roof has been damaged at several places, rainwater enters the rest house during heavy rains and stagnates inside, even around the cots where they sleep," he explained.