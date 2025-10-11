Traffic snarls on newly opened GD Naidu Flyover

Former Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department's Road Safety Wing, G Manuneethi, said the congestion could have been avoided if the approved design had been implemented correctly.

Manuneethi, who had earlier inspected the stretch and prepared the original design, revealed that the approved plan featured an oval-shaped roundabout to ensure smoother vehicle movement. However, the final structure was altered to a circular roundabout without approval from the road safety committee.

"All the official designs were prepared after multiple inspections, precise measurements, and careful planning," Manuneethi said. "But the officials deviated from the approved plan at the last minute, leading to confusion and severe traffic congestion. The design needs to be corrected immediately to restore smooth traffic flow."

Responding to the criticism, a senior Highways Department official told TNIE that the decision to modify the roundabout was taken following suggestions from the police department. "The circular roundabout is only a temporary measure. We plan to study the traffic pattern over the next six to seven days and make the necessary design adjustments later," the official said.