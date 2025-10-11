Trekking on two routes in Nilgiris and Coimbatore suspended

CHENNAI: The forest department on Friday informed the Madras HC that trekking on two routes in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts has been suspended until further orders.

The submission was made by Rakesh Kumar Dogra, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, in a status report filed through special government pleader T Seenivasan before the special bench of justices of N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The bench, in an earlier order, had directed the department to reconsider trekking on the routes of Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting and Karikayur to Rengasamy Peak, both in the Nilgiris and Baraliyar in Coimbatore, as these routes are infested with elephant movement. As per a meeting chaired by the principal chief conservator of forests with officials concerned, it was decided to suspend trekking on Karkayur-Porivarai and Baraliyar trekking routes.

It was directed that all approved trek routes shall be reviewed on a quarterly basis. The trekking operation along the 124 approved routes will be rotated regularly.