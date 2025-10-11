Youth tied to pole, beaten to death for alleged theft in TN; two arrested

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old rag picker was allegedly tied to an iron pole and beaten to death by workers of a private plastic chair manufacturing unit after he was allegedly caught stealing scrap material from the company near Red Hills late on Thursday. The employees allegedly assaulted him with iron rods, and dumped his body in a nearby canal.

The deceased was identified as Manimaran of Nallur panchayat near Chengalpattu. After the body was found on Friday morning, his relatives staged a protest outside the company demanding arrest of those involved the crime. On Friday, Red Hills police arrested two men — Khaleel ul Rahman, owner of the company, and Syed Farook, a worker — under murder charges.

According to police, Manimaran was caught stealing at the company 10 days ago, and the workers had let him go with a warning. “He was caught again on Thursday night, and the workers tied him to a pole outside the company and assaulted him. He died on the spot. Later that night, the workers dumped his body in a nearby canal and fled,” a senior police officer said.

Upon information, police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been registered and probe is under way. “As of now we have arrested two men. After further inquiry, others involved will be arrested,” the officer added.