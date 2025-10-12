EPS politicising removal of caste names from public places: TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Dismissing the remarks made by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami over renaming villages and waterbodies, that have caste-based names, in favour of DMK-related leaders, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu clarified that the names mentioned in the Government Order (G.O.) including flowers and leaders were merely suggestions, at a press meet in Mallankinaru on Saturday.

He added that if a leader from a particular region had genuinely contributed to the welfare of the people there, it was appropriate to name places after them. The minister also took a dig at Palaniswami, accusing him of twisting and misrepresenting even positive initiatives by the government.

“Edappadi Palaniswami is attempting to politicise the government’s decision to remove caste-based names for his own benefit. The minister said the G.O. reflects its commitment to building an equal society by eradicating social inequalities. Politicising the removal of caste-based names from public places is nothing short of a betrayal of society,” he said.

The flyover built between Uppilipalayam and Goldwins in Coimbatore was named after GD Naidu since he was a distinguished scientist and a native of the region. “Edappadi Palaniswami is portraying GD Naidu’s name as caste-linked. If we simply call it GD Bridge, how will people know who it refers to? Only by using the full name, as known during their lifetime, can we help future generations recognise such great personalities,” he said.

He further noted that several streets in Tamil Nadu were named in the past after Dravidian leader TM Nair. “If the name Nair was removed, leaving only TM, it would lose meaning and identity. Therefore, names that are historically recognised should be retained and treated as exceptions,”he said.