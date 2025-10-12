Forest department drafting proposal to get Ramsar recognition for Samanatham tank in Madurai

MADURAI: The forest department is preparing a proposal to include the Samanatham tank -- an ecological hotspot and one of the district's significant waterfowl habitat -- under the Ramsar Convention, and is likely to be submitted to the State Wetland Authority soon for review, according to a senior forest official.

Activists have been raising concerns over the rise in pollution and the loss of green cover near the waterbody, which attracts thousands of migratory bird species. Each winter, a large number of waterbirds flock to the tank, located on the outskirts of Madurai.

N Raveendran, a noted environmentalist and a bird researcher from Madurai, said the waterbody witnessed a healthy duck population this migratory season. However, he also called for a focused conservation work. "The tank still attracts a decent number of birds every year.

However, the removal of native karuvelam trees during a maintenance work in 2018 has slightly affected the nesting patterns," he said, adding that improving the greenery around the tank would help sustain the avian population.

K Karthik, a resident, pointed out the inflow of sewage to the Krithumal River channel, which supplies water to the tank. He claimed that sewage gets mixed with the water entering the tank and demanded action to prevent the contamination.

A senior forest official, on condition of anonymity, said the department's proposal for Ramsar recognition is almost complete. "Once declared a Ramsar site, several conservation measures will be implemented to enhance the tank's ecological value and nesting prospects for migratory birds," the official added.