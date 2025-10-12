Four techies killed in multiple-vehicle collision near Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons were killed in a road accident near Berandapalli in the early hours of Sunday following a multiple-vehicle collision in Krishnagiri district.

The deceased have been identified as T Madan alias Madan Kumar (28) of Erode, a techie; K Gokul (28) of Kannakurichi in Salem, a techie; M Mukilan (30) of Pachagoundanur in Salem; and P Manivannan (27) of Pannapatti in Salem, a techie.

According to police sources, “Madan Kumar, who got married five months ago and was working in a software company in Canada, was returning home for the Deepavali festival. On Saturday late night, his three friends went to Bengaluru airport to pick him up in a car. While returning near Berandapalli, an unknown container vehicle allegedly applied sudden brakes and left the spot."

"This caused a pile-up involving several vehicles, including a small commercial truck, a container lorry and a car. The car in which the four persons were travelling was caught in the collision, and a lorry trailing behind rammed into it. All four occupants of the car died on the spot. The lorry was allegedly driven by N Girish (30) from Karnataka, who was transporting a paper load from Malur to Shoolagiri.”