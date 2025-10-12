Four techies killed in multiple-vehicle collision near Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons were killed in a road accident near Berandapalli in the early hours of Sunday following a multiple-vehicle collision in Krishnagiri district.
The deceased have been identified as T Madan alias Madan Kumar (28) of Erode, a techie; K Gokul (28) of Kannakurichi in Salem, a techie; M Mukilan (30) of Pachagoundanur in Salem; and P Manivannan (27) of Pannapatti in Salem, a techie.
According to police sources, “Madan Kumar, who got married five months ago and was working in a software company in Canada, was returning home for the Deepavali festival. On Saturday late night, his three friends went to Bengaluru airport to pick him up in a car. While returning near Berandapalli, an unknown container vehicle allegedly applied sudden brakes and left the spot."
"This caused a pile-up involving several vehicles, including a small commercial truck, a container lorry and a car. The car in which the four persons were travelling was caught in the collision, and a lorry trailing behind rammed into it. All four occupants of the car died on the spot. The lorry was allegedly driven by N Girish (30) from Karnataka, who was transporting a paper load from Malur to Shoolagiri.”
Subsequently, police, fire service personnel, rescue teams and ambulances rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Hosur. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai and Hosur ASP W Akshay Anil also reached the accident site.
Sources further added, “Madan Kumar’s wife, Sruthi, had returned to her native place only two months ago ahead of the Deepavali festival from Canada. Manivannan, who was driving the car, was scheduled to get married on October 31. Mukilan had written the UPSC main examination and was awaiting the results.”
Based on a complaint filed by B Sathish Kumar (40), brother of Manivannan, HUDCO police registered a case against lorry driver Girish, who was arrested. Police are currently enquiring with him.
Police sources further stated, “The NHAI should speed up the flyover construction work in Gopachandram, which is about 150 metres away from the accident spot. Due to the ongoing construction work and the low gradient of the Krishnagiri–Bengaluru National Highway, many vehicles have been involved in accidents. In the past four months, three persons have died in two separate accidents at the same location, and in the third fatal accident on Sunday, four persons were killed. The NHAI should also designate specific lanes for heavy vehicles.”
When TNIE contacted NHAI Krishnagiri Project Director Ramesh, he said, “Within two days, lane deviation for cars, buses and heavy vehicles will be fixed. Apart from this, three persons will be deployed to regulate traffic and control speed. Sometimes, lorry drivers operate vehicles in neutral gear, and awareness will also be given to them.”