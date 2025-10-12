Four villages in Krishnagiri marooned as bridge gets submerged after heavy rain

KRISHNAGIRI: Four villages were isolated after a ground-level bridge near Chakkarlu village, near Shoolagiri, submerged after heavy rain on Saturday.
Transport to and from Chakkarlu, Ramachandrapuram, Chinna Paapannapalli and Periya Paapanapalli was hit after a low-level bridge connecting these four villages was flooded.
C Munikrishnappa, a farmer from Chakkarlu village, told TNIE that, “We had submitted several petitions seeking proper roads and to solve floods recurring during the rainy season, but officials and politicians have ignored our plea. The Krishnagiri district administration should take necessary steps.”
Shoolagiri Block Development Officer Santhalakshmi told TNIE: “A proposal regrading roads and drainage was sent to the state government. The work will start once we receive a response.”
Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall was witnessed across Krishnagiri district and the catchment area of the South Pennai River on Saturday.
Lakes at various places near Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri and Hosur have been brimming amid the rains across the district for the past one week. A lake in Omadheypalli overflowed onto the road.
The total rainfall recorded in Krishnagiri district from Friday morning to Saturday morning was 447.6 millimetre, with average rainfall of 27.98mm. The Kelavarapalli Dam recorded 70 mm, Krishnagiri 50.3 mm and Nedungal 48 mm.
Inflow to KRP Dam rises
The water inflow to KRP Dam increased due to rain and the district administration has started flood preventive measures. The inflow here was 4,062 cusecs around 8 am on Saturday. The outflow increased to 7,927 cusecs by Saturday afternoon.
The Water Resources Department has kept sand bags in ready state near waterbodies like the Kelavarapalli Dam, KRP Dam, and Barur Periya Eri and others, Krishnagiri District Collector C Dinesh Kumar who visited the told reporters.
In all 2,000 sandbags have been kept ready to handle any untoward situation at the KRP dam. Forty workers are on standby to transport them if needed.
Flood alert has already been sounded for people living in the low-lying areas of South Pennai river in the three districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Thiruvannamalai to prevent human and cattle loss.
The Collector also ordered revenue and rural development department personnel to clear encroachments near the Addakurukki lake so that the flooding on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru stretch of the national highway can be prevented.