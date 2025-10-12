Four villages in Krishnagiri marooned as bridge gets submerged after heavy rain

KRISHNAGIRI: Four villages were isolated after a ground-level bridge near Chakkarlu village, near Shoolagiri, submerged after heavy rain on Saturday.

Transport to and from Chakkarlu, Ramachandrapuram, Chinna Paapannapalli and Periya Paapanapalli was hit after a low-level bridge connecting these four villages was flooded.

C Munikrishnappa, a farmer from Chakkarlu village, told TNIE that, “We had submitted several petitions seeking proper roads and to solve floods recurring during the rainy season, but officials and politicians have ignored our plea. The Krishnagiri district administration should take necessary steps.”

Shoolagiri Block Development Officer Santhalakshmi told TNIE: “A proposal regrading roads and drainage was sent to the state government. The work will start once we receive a response.”

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall was witnessed across Krishnagiri district and the catchment area of the South Pennai River on Saturday.

Lakes at various places near Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri and Hosur have been brimming amid the rains across the district for the past one week. A lake in Omadheypalli overflowed onto the road.

The total rainfall recorded in Krishnagiri district from Friday morning to Saturday morning was 447.6 millimetre, with average rainfall of 27.98mm. The Kelavarapalli Dam recorded 70 mm, Krishnagiri 50.3 mm and Nedungal 48 mm.