Garbage dumping: Mudalipalayam residents in Tiruppur force postponement of Gram Sabha

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Gram Sabha of the Mudalipalayam Village Panchayat in Tiruppur district was postponed due to public protest over the dumping of garbage.
The protesters demanded the removal of garbage as well as a ban on further dumping of garbage from Tiruppur city in a stone quarry in the village.
Gram Sabhas were organised in 265 village panchayats in Tiruppur district on Saturday on behalf of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
More than 100 residents of the Mudalipalayam village entered the hall with black flags when officials were about to hold the Gram Sabha. But the authorities refused to allow the public to carry black flags. Following this, the public abandoned the black flags and participated in the meeting.
They insisted that the dumping of garbage should be permanently banned and that the waste that has already been dumped should be removed.
However, the officials said that the public's demand can be passed through a resolution in the meeting.
But the public demanded immediate action. The Gram Sabha meeting was finally postponed as the protesters refused to budge despite negotiations by officials.
P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, who led the protest, said, "Corporation waste should not be dumped permanently in Mudalipalayam. The garbage that has already been dumped should be removed from there. The current environmental impacts must be addressed through alternative measures."
"But the authorities asked for three months to fulfil our requests. But they weren't willing to give it in writing. So we objected to the holding of the meeting," he added.
A senior official from the District Rural Development said, "Gram Sabha meetings were held smoothly in 264 panchayats in Tiruppur district, except Mudalipalayam. In Mudalipalayam, we were ready to pass a resolution on the demands. But as the public expected an immediate solution we were unable to hold the meeting. The meeting was then postponed. The Gram Sabha will be held in Mudalipalayam another day."
The Tiruppur Corporation has stopped dumping garbage in Mudalipalayam from Friday due to an interim stay of court.
Similarly, the public staged a sit-in at the Gram Sabha held in Velayuthampalayam in Avinashi demanding basic amenities.
In Mangalam, the Gram Sabha witnessed an argument between DMK and TVK party functionaries after the latter pointed to lack of basic facilities.
"Except in Mudalipalayam, minor disputes that arose in other villages were resolved through talks by officials," a senior official said.
In Erode, Gram Sabhas were convened in 225 village panchayats on Saturday.
"In some villages, minor disputes arose in Gram Sabha meetings. However, the meetings ended smoothly in all the villages," a senior official from the District Rural Development of Erode said.