Garbage dumping: Mudalipalayam residents in Tiruppur force postponement of Gram Sabha

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Gram Sabha of the Mudalipalayam Village Panchayat in Tiruppur district was postponed due to public protest over the dumping of garbage.

The protesters demanded the removal of garbage as well as a ban on further dumping of garbage from Tiruppur city in a stone quarry in the village.

Gram Sabhas were organised in 265 village panchayats in Tiruppur district on Saturday on behalf of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

More than 100 residents of the Mudalipalayam village entered the hall with black flags when officials were about to hold the Gram Sabha. But the authorities refused to allow the public to carry black flags. Following this, the public abandoned the black flags and participated in the meeting.

They insisted that the dumping of garbage should be permanently banned and that the waste that has already been dumped should be removed.

However, the officials said that the public's demand can be passed through a resolution in the meeting.

But the public demanded immediate action. The Gram Sabha meeting was finally postponed as the protesters refused to budge despite negotiations by officials.

P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, who led the protest, said, "Corporation waste should not be dumped permanently in Mudalipalayam. The garbage that has already been dumped should be removed from there. The current environmental impacts must be addressed through alternative measures."