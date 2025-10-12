‘If TVK says yes for alliance, EPS will dump BJP’

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Criticising AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy for trying to align with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said, “EPS is a cheater, he is not trustworthy. He would not hesitate to abandon BJP if TVK offered a partnership.”

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, he said, “In Madurai, Vijay made it clear that any alliance would be formed only under his leadership. Why would he then form a party to make EPS the CM?”

While noting that parties communicating with each other regarding alliances is not wrong, Dhinakaran said doing so only a week after the Karur tragedy was saddening.

Pointing to TVK flags being waved at EPS’s roadshow in Dharmapuri, he said AIADMK cadres had stooped to waving another party’s flag during their roadshow.