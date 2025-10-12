IOCL moves Madras HC to stop LPG tankers’ indefinite stir

CHENNAI: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has moved the Madras High Court to stall the indefinite strike called by bulk LPG tanker operators from October 10, and stated that it would affect supply of LPG to 22 crore domestic consumers.

The petition filed through counsel V Anantha Natarajan sought the court to declare the strike called by Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLPGTOA) illegal, as it violates contractual obligations and disrupts the essential LPG supply chain.

It prayed for the court to issue directions to the state authorities to invoke the powers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and other laws to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply across the state.

IOCL further sought an interim injunction directing them to deploy their tankers as per the contract.

About 5,500 tankers have been off the road since Thursday night as per the strike call given by Namakkal-based SRBLPGTOA which sought withdrawal of letters of intent (LOI) under the discontinued Stand-Up India Scheme (SUIS), reassessment of truck requirements, rectifying misuse of SC/ST participation and ATS clause, and alleged delay in payment of transportation and toll charges.

IOCL told the court that the LOIs were issued lawfully as per the tender terms, logistics planning was done based on data and demand forecasts, payments are processed except where documents or conditions are pending, and the ATS clause was introduced at the request of the association.