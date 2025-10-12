Kalaimamani awards presented to 90 artistes in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday presented the Kalaimamani Awards to 90 artistes in various fields of art and culture for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, at a ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram here in Chennai.

The chief minister also conferred the All India Awards named after Bharathiar, MS Subbulakshmi, and Balasaraswati, honouring distinguished artistes who have made significant contributions to Indian art and culture. In addition, awards were presented to the best art institution and the best theatre troupe in the state.

Each Kalaimamani awardee received a gold medal weighing three sovereigns and a certificate of honour from the chief minister. Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said that while the price of gold prices was soaring “like a rocket,” the title ‘Kalaimamani’ carried far greater value than the medal itself because it was a recognition conferred by the state of Tamil Nadu.

“The price of gold may fluctuate, but the prestige of being recognised as Kalaimamani will only grow with time,” he said, adding that the award symbolised the state’s pride in its rich artistic heritage.