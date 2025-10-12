Lapses in consumer forum nominations: TNERC expresses displeasure

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to reiterate the guidelines to all superintending engineers on nominating members to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF), noting several lapses in the process followed at present.

The commission noted that many CGRFs have been sending incomplete and improper nomination proposals. Despite repeated directions, several proposals continue to face the same issues. These include forwarding names of only one candidate without proper justification, submitting proposals late, often close to or even after the expiry of the present member’s tenure, and failing to authenticate the proposals in the prescribed format.

The commission also pointed out that some nominations were sent without using the required covering letter format and lacked signatures from the superintending engineers concerned.

Taking a serious view of these lapses, the TNERC recorded its displeasure over the persistent non-compliance with its instructions. It reiterated that all future nominations must strictly follow the prescribed procedures to maintain the credibility and smooth functioning of the consumer grievance forums.