Lapses in consumer forum nominations: TNERC expresses displeasure

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to reiterate the guidelines to all superintending engineers on nominating members to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF), noting several lapses in the process followed at present.
The commission noted that many CGRFs have been sending incomplete and improper nomination proposals. Despite repeated directions, several proposals continue to face the same issues. These include forwarding names of only one candidate without proper justification, submitting proposals late, often close to or even after the expiry of the present member’s tenure, and failing to authenticate the proposals in the prescribed format.
The commission also pointed out that some nominations were sent without using the required covering letter format and lacked signatures from the superintending engineers concerned.
Taking a serious view of these lapses, the TNERC recorded its displeasure over the persistent non-compliance with its instructions. It reiterated that all future nominations must strictly follow the prescribed procedures to maintain the credibility and smooth functioning of the consumer grievance forums.
According to the TNERC directive, the commission has stressed that the nomination process must be handled with integrity, as the CGRF plays a key role in resolving consumer complaints related to electricity services.
TNERC has instructed TNPDCL to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the commission in 2022 for sending member nomination proposals. It stated that proposals should be prepared and submitted at least two months before the end of the existing member’s tenure. This, the TNERC said, will provide sufficient time for verification and approval of the new member by the commission.
In its recent order, the commission reminded that under the Electricity Act, 2003, it is the duty of every power distribution company to establish and operate CGRFs as per the guidelines framed by the respective state commission. To ensure smooth and transparent functioning, the TNERC had already issued several detailed instructions on how these forums should be formed and managed. The move is aimed at avoiding delays in forum functioning and ensuring the continuous availability of members for handling consumer complaints.