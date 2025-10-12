Lobby trying to sabotage Kovai’s signal-free traffic system: Ex-official

COIMBATORE: A former Divisional Engineer of the Road Safety Wing of the State Highways Department has alleged that a powerful lobby is working behind the scenes to sabotage Coimbatore's pioneering signal-free traffic system and reintroduce traffic signals for their own benefit.

G Manuneethi, who served as the Divisional Engineer in the Coimbatore division and retired last August, claimed that a group of influential individuals, with the support of a few government officials, is deliberately trying to make the city's U-turn and roundabout systems appear ineffective. Their alleged motive is to bring back the traffic signal system that was replaced in 2023 after extensive trials.

According to a senior police officer, internal politics and lobbying have intensified in recent months, with certain vested interests attempting to alter the city's traffic pattern for personal or commercial advantage. "There is a huge lobby that wants the U-turns removed and signals restored. They are using political and administrative influence to push their agenda," the officer told TNIE, acknowledging the ongoing tussle.

Coimbatore, one of India's fastest-growing cities, has long struggled with traffic congestion. With the rapid rise of startups, MSMEs, industries, and IT parks, the city's roads have come under immense pressure. Coimbatore's traffic woes had reached levels often compared to Bengaluru's snarls.

To address this, Manuneethi, in collaboration with the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mathivanan, initiated the "signal-free roads" project to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. The idea was simple yet transformative by replacing traditional traffic signals with U-turns and roundabouts, allowing continuous vehicle movement and reducing waiting time at junctions.