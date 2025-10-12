Plea to clear encroachments at Dharmapuri bus stand, make way for passengers

DHARMAPURI: Travelers and commuters at the Dharmapuri bus stand have urged the municipality to take steps to clear encroachments at the bus stand and prevent haphazard two-wheeler parking.

Dharmapuri bus stand was constructed in 1980 over 5.75 acres with 52 bus bays. Later, the bus stand was expanded with 67 bus bays. Thousands of passengers arrive here on a daily basis.

However, the bus stand has been facing severe encroachment issues, with shops encroaching the pavements and pushing people to wait for buses in the bus bay. Local residents are urging the municipality to clear the encroachments and set up benches for the convenience of the passengers, especially the elderly and pregnant women.

Speaking to TNIE, P Senthilkumar from MGR Nagar said, "Right now, Dharmapuri bus stand is occupied by eateries, tea shops and flower shops. There is just no space for commuters as most of the corridors in the bus stand are taken over by businesses.

There have been no initiatives to clear the encroachments and people have no place for shelter even during the rains. The municipality, while aware of the constraints, does not seem to care about the sufferings of the commuters. The most affected are elderly laborers and pregnant women, who are suffering. Making seating arrangements for them would ease their burden during long journeys".